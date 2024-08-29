ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Director Sells $1,088,035.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Thompson sold 83,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,088,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $13.50 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 0.87.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,299 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after buying an additional 779,969 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Further Reading

