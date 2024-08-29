Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $138.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.08. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

