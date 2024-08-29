Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $138.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average is $139.08. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

