Ashland Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Ashland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Ashland has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ashland to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Down 0.3 %

ASH stock opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.76. Ashland has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ashland

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.