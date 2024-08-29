Assura (LON:AGR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.48

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.48 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 42.47 ($0.56). Assura shares last traded at GBX 41.78 ($0.55), with a volume of 7,294,494 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.
In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £93,884.28 ($123,808.89). In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £93,884.28 ($123,808.89). Also, insider Ed Smith acquired 50,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £19,689.54 ($25,965.37). Company insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
