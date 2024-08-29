AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $33.50. 4,375,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 9,568,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

ASTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 41.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,322 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

