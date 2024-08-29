Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby Sells 215,200 Shares of Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$1,198,879.20.

ATH opened at C$5.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.10. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 12-month low of C$3.36 and a 12-month high of C$5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 6.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5450942 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.43.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

