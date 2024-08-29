Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby Sells 215,200 Shares of Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$1,198,879.20.
Athabasca Oil Price Performance
ATH opened at C$5.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.10. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 12-month low of C$3.36 and a 12-month high of C$5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.
Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 6.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5450942 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATH
About Athabasca Oil
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Athabasca Oil
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, But Be Prepared for Volatility
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Foot Locker Stock Still Holds Upside for Savvy Investors
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Salesforce Beats Earnings, Raises Full-Year Profit Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.