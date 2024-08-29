Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 282.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 323.6%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $328.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

AY has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

