Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Down 1.0 %

IP stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. International Paper’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $161,100 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Read Our Latest Report on International Paper

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.