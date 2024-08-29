Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PHT opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

