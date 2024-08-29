Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,641 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 74.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

