Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 283 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.80.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 75.25%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.