Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 38 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $968.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $944.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $952.79. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,017.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

