Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 504 Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter worth about $229,000.

Get Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF alerts:

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:FCPI opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61.

About Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.