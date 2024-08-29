Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

