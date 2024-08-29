Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 936 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANH. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $259.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.15 and its 200 day moving average is $238.67.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

