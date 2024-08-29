Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth $279,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth $1,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $203.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.08.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.