Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $240,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,373 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $308,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 231.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 935,239 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,201,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,682,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,969,000 after buying an additional 371,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNG opened at $182.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $187.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.03.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

