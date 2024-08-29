Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $103.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

