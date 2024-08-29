Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in CDW by 1,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $224.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.81. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

