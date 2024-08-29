Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,460,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,979,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,850 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,756,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 421.6% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,240,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT opened at $40.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.