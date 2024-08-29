Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,319 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 665.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

SM Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.