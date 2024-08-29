Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,180 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

