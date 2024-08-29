Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,725 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,725 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 4,718,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after acquiring an additional 261,467 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 473.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 213,379 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 251.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.5% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 206,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 50,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

