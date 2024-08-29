Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 264 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

MPWR opened at $929.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $845.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $758.43. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $956.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at $49,955,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,956 shares of company stock worth $79,700,158 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

