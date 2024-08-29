Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,436 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,436 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Granite Construction Stock Up 0.2 %

GVA opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $75.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Granite Construction’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $346,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.