Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,402,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 765,671 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,957,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 480,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after buying an additional 418,878 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,306,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 401,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,398,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 370,200 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:NWG opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.1543 dividend. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on NatWest Group

About NatWest Group

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.