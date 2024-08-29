Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,965 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,347,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 121,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.23 per share, with a total value of $93,467.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,524.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 2,800 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,741.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.23 per share, for a total transaction of $93,467.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,524.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $273,027. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.16% and a return on equity of 58.40%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

