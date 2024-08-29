Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.9% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 83,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,315,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 505,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HPE opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

