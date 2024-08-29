Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $271,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $225,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,472,000 after acquiring an additional 659,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 765,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,053,000 after acquiring an additional 444,032 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $105.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.72.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

