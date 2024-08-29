Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 148,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 82,375 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 304,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,179,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,522,000 after purchasing an additional 154,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.