Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 148,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 82,375 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 304,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,179,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,522,000 after purchasing an additional 154,181 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFAC stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
