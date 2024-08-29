Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,937,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Leidos by 5.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,430,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after buying an additional 188,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,344,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,340,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Leidos

Leidos Stock Up 0.2 %

LDOS opened at $156.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.35. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $157.27.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.