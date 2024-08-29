AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 3,518,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 35,604,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

