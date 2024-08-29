Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Short Interest Update

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the July 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

ACB stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis ( NASDAQ:ACB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

