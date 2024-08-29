Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Short Interest Update

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the July 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Cannabis Price Performance
ACB stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.