Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Down 39.0% in August

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Aurora Mobile Stock Up 2.3 %
JG stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.08. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.69.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%.
Aurora Mobile Company Profile
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Mobile
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks to Watch as the Dollar Declines to a 7-Month Low
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MGM Insiders Bet Big on Its Undervalued Stock
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.