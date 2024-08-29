AutoCanada (ACQ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AutoCanada (TSE: ACQ) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$21.50 to C$19.75.

8/14/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$19.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$18.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$25.00 to C$20.00.

8/14/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$25.50 to C$21.75.

ACQ opened at C$14.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.98. AutoCanada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The company has a market cap of C$338.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 7,600 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,939.16. In other news, Director Christopher Harris acquired 5,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,939.16. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $220,389. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

