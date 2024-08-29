Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AVDL. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2666.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

