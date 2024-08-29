Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

AVDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2666.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

