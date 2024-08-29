Avadel Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,369 put options on the company. This is an increase of 293% compared to the average daily volume of 1,621 put options.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ AVDL opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2666.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,915,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,182,000 after buying an additional 1,789,830 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,575,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,721,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,778,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
