Avangrid, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 73.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.
Avangrid Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of AGR opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Avangrid
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
