Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.41% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,526. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

