Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. 602,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 953,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASM. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 target price (up previously from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

