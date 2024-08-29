Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. 602,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 953,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective (up previously from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $132.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth about $1,906,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

