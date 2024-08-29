Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Amanda Blanc Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Blanc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of £74,250 ($97,916.39).
Aviva Stock Performance
Shares of AV opened at GBX 498 ($6.57) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 485.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 476.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,082.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aviva plc has a 12-month low of GBX 366 ($4.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 504.80 ($6.66).
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,391.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AV
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.