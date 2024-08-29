Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Amanda Blanc Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Blanc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of £74,250 ($97,916.39).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 498 ($6.57) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 485.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 476.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,082.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aviva plc has a 12-month low of GBX 366 ($4.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 504.80 ($6.66).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,391.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on AV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.19) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 550 ($7.25) to GBX 572 ($7.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 518.50 ($6.84).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

