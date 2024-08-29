Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Update

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the July 31st total of 358,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 371.7 days.

Azelis Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AZLGF remained flat at C$18.36 on Thursday. Azelis Group has a fifty-two week low of C$18.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.32.

About Azelis Group

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care, industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper markets.

