Bailard Inc. Sells 3,277 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,025,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,295,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,847,000 after buying an additional 992,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after buying an additional 1,702,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,229,888,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $197.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $197.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

AbbVie Profile



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

