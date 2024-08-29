Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $374.84

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 374.84 ($4.94) and traded as high as GBX 416.06 ($5.49). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 415.40 ($5.48), with a volume of 645,967 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.26) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is 2,857.14%.
In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn purchased 37,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £129,646.52 ($170,969.96). In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn purchased 37,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £129,646.52 ($170,969.96). Also, insider Philip Harrison sold 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.39), for a total value of £1,472,400 ($1,941,711.72). 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.
