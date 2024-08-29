BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Randy Foraker Sells 2,870 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Randy Foraker sold 2,870 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $307,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BancFirst stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.74. 2,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,210. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $79.99 and a 52-week high of $110.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 48,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

