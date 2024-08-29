Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.72

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 7479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $810.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.15 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 28.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 569.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 335.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 629.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.