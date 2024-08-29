Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $364.60

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 364.60 ($4.81) and traded as high as GBX 385 ($5.08). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 374.50 ($4.94), with a volume of 236,693 shares trading hands.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 364.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 371.07. The stock has a market cap of £58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 624.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

